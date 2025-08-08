LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 169.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,025 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,101 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,961 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $100.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

