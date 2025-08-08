NBW Capital LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 3.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 245,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,618,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potentia Wealth raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 17,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.62 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.