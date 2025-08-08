Swiss National Bank Sells 32,500 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $263,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

