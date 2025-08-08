Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $103,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after buying an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,599,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,825 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,067,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.26.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $141.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

