S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $558.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $566.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

