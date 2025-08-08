Forsta AP Fonden Has $23.84 Million Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

