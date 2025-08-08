WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 568.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after acquiring an additional 366,437 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $196.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

