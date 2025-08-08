Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $359.27 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

