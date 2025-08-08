Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Northrop Grumman worth $133,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $587.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $594.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.79.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

