ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 160,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.
Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
