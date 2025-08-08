GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 20.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

