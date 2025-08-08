3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lowered its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 173.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $2,854,437. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $121.98 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

