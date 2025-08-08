Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.3333.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Galapagos has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $33.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,727,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,200 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Galapagos by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 674,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

