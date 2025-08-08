Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after buying an additional 1,319,792 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,996,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,539,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,715,000 after purchasing an additional 571,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.