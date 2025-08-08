FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DNOV opened at $45.34 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

