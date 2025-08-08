Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Ferrovial worth $380,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Stock Up 1.1%

FER opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FER shares. BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

