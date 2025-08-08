FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

Shares of XFEB stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

