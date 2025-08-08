Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 41,468 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $5,576,201.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,883,847.43. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total transaction of $5,775,248.36.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $15,247,515.80.

On Monday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,766 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,608,419.44.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.48, a P/E/G ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in Datadog by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

