SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $439.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.74. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.