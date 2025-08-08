NS Partners Ltd Buys 228 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,221,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $431.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.25 and a 200-day moving average of $459.23.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

