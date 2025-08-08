Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

