Promising Energy Stocks To Watch Today – August 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining and distribution of energy resources. They include traditional oil and gas producers, renewable‐energy developers (such as wind and solar firms) and utility companies that generate and deliver electricity. Investors often look to this sector for both growth potential and income through dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,783,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,776,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.56. Tesla has a 1 year low of $192.04 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.03, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,692,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,588,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.92. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,060,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,569. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $187.10.

