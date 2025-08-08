Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

