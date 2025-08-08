Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 375,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 162,828 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,447,317.37. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,023. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.76 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

