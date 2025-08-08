Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $37,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $264.52 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.17 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.45 and a 200 day moving average of $296.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,120 shares of company stock worth $7,192,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.60.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

