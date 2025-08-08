NBW Capital LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the quarter. Palomar makes up about 2.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Palomar worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,358,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,003,000 after purchasing an additional 77,472 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Palomar by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 382,388 shares in the company, valued at $53,572,558.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $72,676.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467.65. This trade represents a 56.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,294 shares of company stock worth $3,208,102. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.