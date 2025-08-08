Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

