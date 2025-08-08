Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.