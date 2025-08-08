Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.37 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

