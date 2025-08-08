Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO opened at $132.57 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

