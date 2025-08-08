80,000 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Bought by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in FARO Technologies by 50.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FARO Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

