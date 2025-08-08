NS Partners Ltd Acquires New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,820,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,117,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,443,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,511,000 after buying an additional 3,422,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 111.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,829,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,306,000 after buying an additional 18,882,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $137,561,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

