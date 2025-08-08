Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.