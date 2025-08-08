Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $187.00 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

