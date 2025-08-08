Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,470,000 shares, agrowthof65.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

