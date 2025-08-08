Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,470,000 shares, agrowthof65.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.