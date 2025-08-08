Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 74 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $558.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $566.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.