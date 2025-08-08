Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Verra Mobility worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.