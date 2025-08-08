Telemark Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 316.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Trimble worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Trimble by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Trimble by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 601,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 370,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $24,532,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.69. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

