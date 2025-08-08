Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 98,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Union Heritage Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 4.6% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

