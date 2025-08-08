Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,958,000 after buying an additional 443,202 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,081,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

