Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a PE ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.