Best Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today – August 7th

Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, Oklo, Constellation Energy, and GE Vernova are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads, weapons and fissile materials maintained by a state. They encompass assembled bombs and missile warheads as well as the plutonium or highly enriched uranium cores that can be weaponized. Monitoring these stocks is central to arms-control agreements and non-proliferation efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.16. 6,879,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. Vistra has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.93. 2,750,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,442. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $425.90 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.07 and a 200 day moving average of $496.62. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,287,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,269,680. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $161.35 and a twelve month high of $357.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $22.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $642.12. 1,214,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,979. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $165.05 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.90.

