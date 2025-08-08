Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises about 3.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $26,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $228.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

