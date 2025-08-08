Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 18th

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of KRO stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $573.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.09. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $494.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.47 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Kronos Worldwide

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.