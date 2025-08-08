WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,286,000. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 293,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 61,027 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sysco by 20.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,259,000 after buying an additional 286,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

