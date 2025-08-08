Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. ARM makes up about 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARM. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.41, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

