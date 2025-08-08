Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 904.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.