Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 1,427 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $69,038.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,357.24. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $280,753.28.

Toast Stock Down 0.8%

Toast stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

