Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.38 and a 200 day moving average of $258.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.69.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

