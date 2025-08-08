Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases 20,000 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.37% of Couchbase worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 164,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Couchbase by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Couchbase by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,859.87. This trade represents a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 63,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $1,542,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,114.75. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,084 shares of company stock worth $3,172,904. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.32 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

